Congress Rides Cycles, Bullock Carts & Horses To Protest Against High Fuel Prices

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to join the "Speak Up Against Fuel Hike" campaign. He made the appeal through a video posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter. With Rahul's call, Congress has intensified its protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel throughout the country.

Siddaramaiah rides bicycle

In Patna, Congress workers rode bicycles, bullock carts and horse carts as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices. In Bengaluru, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rode a bicycle from his residence to reach Minsk Square, to participate in the party's protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rides a bicycle from his residence to reach Minsk Square, to participate in party's protest against the hike in fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/DTo8eMzwJR — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

In New Delhi, members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee were detained by police while protesting near IP College. Similar protests are going on in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh as well.

"The Central government has left people on their own during coronavirus pandemic and China situation. The Centre is looting people by increasing fuel prices for consecutive 21 days. Let us raise our voices to compel the government to withdraw increased prices. Post videos of people perturbed with fuel prices hike on your social media handles," says the voiceover in the video.

The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital. Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

