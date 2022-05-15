Congress' G23 Members Push For Revival Of Parliamentary Board; CWC To Take Final Call

As the brainstorming event of the Congress party, 'Chintan Shivir' is presently underway in Rajasthan's Udaipur, its G23 leaders have been finally successful in pushing their demand for reviving the party's parliamentary board, ANI reported citing party sources.

While a final call is expected to be taken on Sunday in a party meeting, sources further informed that the G23 leaders had demanded the formation of the board and thus, the Congress Party Parliamentary Board will be constituted soon. If formed, the board will replace the Congress Election Committee that has the responsibility of deciding candidates for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Congress panel expresses support to demands for caste census

Notably, a key Congress panel at the Chintan Shivir had favoured reservation in the private sector and further voiced support for demands for a caste census. Furthermore, the panel on social justice will also recommend reserving 50% of seats at all levels within the organization for the weaker sections including the Congress Working Committee.

In addition to this, the panel is also insistent to recommend reservations for OBCs in the Assembly as well as the Parliament.

Meanwhile, all of these recommendations will be taken into consideration by the Congress Working Committee before a final decision is made.

G23's demand for the revival of the parliamentary board

Notably, the parliamentary board is a subset of the CWC which comprises 9-10 leaders who further act as the executive arm of the CWC and also assist the Congress president on regular and crucial issues. It has been several days since the G23 had been demanding the revival of the parliamentary board, which was previously abolished when PV Narasimha Rao became the Prime Minister of India in 1991.

In the meantime, the party sources have also informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari next year, most of it which will be 'Padayatra.'

Senior Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are presently in Udaipur, partaking in the three-day brainstorming conclave, 'Chintan Shivir' which has been organised to make decisions on the party's strategy and revamping of its organisation.

Image: ANI