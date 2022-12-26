Congress' Gaurav Pandhi Deletes His 'British Informer' Tweet On Vajpayee Amid Backlash

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi deleted his derogatory tweet on Monday after facing massive criticism over his insulting remarks on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, it is important to note that the Congress leader has yet not issued an apology for his offensive remarks on Vajpayee.

The development came after AICC Coordinator Gaurav Pandhi on Sunday insulted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and termed him a "British informer". In his now-deleted tweet, the Congress leader accused Vajpayee of boycotting the Quit India Movement. He further alleged that the former Prime Minister intentionally incited mobs for the demolition of Babri Masjid.

#BREAKING | Amid massive backlash, Congress' Gaurav Pandhi has deleted his derogatory tweet on Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

BJP slams Congress

Responding to the Congress leaders' insulting remarks on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP slammed the grand old party for not taking any action against the Pandhi. The saffron party also hit out at Congress leader Pawan Khera for remembering Jinnah on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

"Understand it as an experiment and not a coincidence. Gaurav Pandhi insults Vajpayee ji Pawan Khera mesmerising about Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi pretends to pay respect but no action on Gaurav Pandhi! Words are from Pandhi & Khera, but the idea is from Rahul Gandhi! Congress loves Jinnah Congress insults Vajpayee," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

Incidentally, today happens to be the birthday of #MuhammadAliJinnah. His speech of 11 August 1947 to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly did not mention the word Islam even once. The speech has forever been a subject of debate among historians and analysts. — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) December 25, 2022

'British informer': Congress insults Vajpayee

In another incident of insulting BJP leaders, Congress on Sunday insulted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee calling him a "British informer". Notably, the remarks on the late-Prime Minister were made while the saffron party was celebrating his birth anniversary on December 25.

Taking to Twitter, AICC coordinator Gaurav Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement and worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs."

Further elaborating on BJP's strategy to equate PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, Pandhi added, "There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!"