Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Invited For Prez's Dinner Hosted For Donald Trump

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have been invited for the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for his US counterpart Donald Trump on February 25. Among the Opposition leaders, the invitation has been sent to only two Congress leaders until now.

Early on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma stated that no proposal has reached the grand old party to hold meetings with the visiting dignitaries. Former President Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi or Congress' Rahul Gandhi have not received an invite from the President. He said, "There is a formality, the leader of the opposition is invited by the (US) president. However, no such proposal has reached us."

Questioning the same, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary told Republic TV that he would decline the invite from the President as Sonia Gandhi remained absent from the list of invitees. He said, "No, I will not attend. They haven't invited my leader Sonia Gandhi. Why didn't they invite my leader Sonia for dinner? They should have at least invited my leader Sonia Gandhi."

On February 25 evening, the US president will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

The Gujarat government is reportedly also spending roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the 'world's largest and world's oldest democracies'-- India and US. Moreover, ahead of Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal on February 25, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river. It was reported that over 100 crore rupees are being spent to host the US President's first India visit.

Congress mocks Trump's visit

Taking a dig at PM Modi, the Congress party brought up the issue of the country's waning economy and unemployment, days before the maiden two-day visit of US President Donald Trump with his family. Mocking the extravagant preparations for Donald Trump's visit, the Congress party posted a 'job vacancy' tweet.

"69 lakh vacancies of the 2 crores promised by Modiji have been announced. Apply now. Hurry!, Congress tweeted. Sharing a sarcastic graphic, the grand old party listed "waving at the US President Donald Trump" as the job description and recalled BJP's 2014 slogan--'Acchhe Din' (Good days) as remuneration for the profile. From painting walls to capture stray dogs, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decked up the city in Gujarat for the reception of Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive by noon on February 24. The US President will be received by PM Modi, who will begin his trip from Gujarat and leave for Delhi the next day.

