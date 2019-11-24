Congress Gives Fadnavis Imperative, Ajit Pawar A 'chance', Before SC Maharashtra Showdown

After the NCP sacked Ajit Pawar as the legislative party leader, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan stated the Devendra Fadnavis should resign promptly without waiting for a credible resolution they will not be able to prove majority in the floor test. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Chavan also claimed that Fadnavis has tricked the Governor to prove the majority. Furthermore, he asserted that Ajit Pawar should also forget his 'mistake' and resign.

Prithviraj Chavan, another senior Congress leader, said that Ajit Pawar's defiance of his party was the NCP's internal matter. In the meantime, sources have also revealed that 50 MLAs attended the meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar while a number of MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance. The government has been given time till November 30 to prove its majority.

Maharashtra govt hearing in Supreme Court

After Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pulled off the biggest surprise by swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively, Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The SC will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. As per sources, Congress leader Kapil Sibal will represent the Sena-Cong-NCP in front of the three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly and are demanding immediate floor test.

