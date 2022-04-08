Congress Govt Ready To Hold Talks With Maoists, Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

In a massive development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the Congress-led state government is ready to hold with Maoists if they believe in the Constitution of India. He said that the government is ready to hold talks on any platform.

"Government is ready for talks with Naxalites, if Naxalites believe in the constitution of India. So there is no objection to talks with Naxalites on any platform. Talks with Naxalites were in the public manifesto. But till now no initiative was taken for talks," Baghel said.

The Maoists have an influence on 10 districts in Chhattisgarh namely Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Sukma.

Naxal commander carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty killed in Bijapur encounter

A Naxal commander with a bounty worth Rs 3 lakh was neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the forest area falling under Bijapur district last month. "The Naxal killed in the operation was the deputy commander of Sandra LOS (local organisation squad). There was a Rs 3 lakh reward on his head," P Sundarraj, Inspector general, Bastar range, had said.

One District Reserve Guard (DRG), who sustained minor injuries in the operation, is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition. "A joint operation was carried out by DRG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the jungles under Naimed Police Station limit in Bijapur district," the police official said.

In another incident on March 16, two-woman Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district. The face-off took place in a forest near Gorli-Mutheli villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation," police said.

Before that, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official was killed and two jawans were wounded in separate incidents of Naxal; blasts in the Narayanpur district.