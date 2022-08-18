Congress' 'Halla Bol' Rally Rescheduled To September 4; 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From Sept 7

Congress' 'Halla Bol' rally against price rise at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan has been rescheduled from August 28 to September 4 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national Capital, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed on Thursday, August 18.

Tweeting about the same, the Congress leader wrote, "Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Congress party’s 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, is being rescheduled from August 28 to September 4. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi sarkar!"

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Congress party’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, is being rescheduled from Aug 28th to Sept 4th. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi sarkar! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 18, 2022

Addressing a press briefing, the Congress leader said that all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) workers will conduct a programme on "Mehangai Par Halla Bol, Dilli Chalo" on August 22. He further added, "Meetings under the banner of "Mehangai Chaupal” began on August 17 and will go on till August 23."

The 'Halla Bol' rally has been planned as a culmination of the grand old party's nationwide protest meetings against price rise being organised in all Assembly constituencies.

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

The Congress leader informed that the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally on September 4 will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. Adding further, he said, "From September 7, Congress will start its 3500 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Several Congress workers and senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 3,500-km long padayatra that will cover 12 states and two Union Territories, and will be completed in about 150 days.

States including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are likely to be covered during the march.

Image: Twitter/@INCIndia