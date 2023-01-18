Congress' Hariprasad Stokes Controversy, Compares Turncoat MLAs To 'prostitutes'

Karnataka's politics hit another low on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad equated turncoat MLAs to women who sell their bodies and asked 'what do we call those who have sold their everything to BJP'.

Making the derogatory statement, Senior Congress leader from Karnataka BK Hariprasad compared turncoats like state minister Anand Singh to “prostitutes”. The Congress leader made the distasteful remark in the presence of the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar.

#BREAKING | Karnataka's congress leader B K Hariprasad sparks controversy.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/brBUMsdmnl — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

Karnataka's congress leader BK Hariprasad sparks controversy

Without naming him, the Congress leader compared minister Anand Singh, who quit the Congress in 2019 to a "prostitute" for defecting within a year of being elected the representative of the Vijayanagara (Hosapete) constituency. Anand Singh was the first of the 17 MLAs who resigned and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government and paving the way for the BJP regime in the state.

Referring to Anand Singh's switch and the subsequent collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, BK Hariprasad said, "When the public didn't give a clear mandate, we formed a coalition government. When women sell their bodies for a livelihood, we call them 'prostitutes'. What would you call MLAs who have sold themselves? I leave it to you to teach a lesson to local MLA in polls."

"You have to teach a lesson to the local MLA who has sold everything including his self-respect," the Congress leader said without naming minister Anand Singh.

BJP hits back

The senior Congress leader's remarks drew sharp reactions from the BJP. Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader S Prakash said, "Two faces of Congress party spreading love to people have been brazenly displayed by Hariprasad as he uses the lowest level language. They should not use such low-level words. Earlier, Siddaramaiah compared the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a dog, now calling BJP MLAs 'prostitutes' shows Congress' culture."

"They have run out of the issues, so now they have started abusing the leaders just to garner some cheap publicity. Even during Gujarat elections, BK Hariprasad used derogatory language against PM's parents," S Prakash added.

Reacting to BK Hariprasad's obnoxious remark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "See, I can't react to such a low, cheap statement. This is my reaction."

See, I can't react to such a low, cheap statement. This is my reaction: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress leader BK Hariprasad's statement pic.twitter.com/mfBnwcBBRI — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Hariprasad attempts damage Control

Giving a clarification on his unpalatable remark, BK Hariprasad asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party has twisted and misquoted his statement.

"BJP people have twisted and quoted my statement. They are creating unnecessary controversy about sex workers. We have great respect for sex workers. I apologise if they are hurt," he said.