Congress' Harish Rawat Joins Protest Against The Citizenship Amendment Act In Assam

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and the AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Harish Rawat joined in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and the AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Harish Rawat joined in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Speaking to the media, Rawat said that the law passed by the government is wholly against the cultural identity of the northeast. "The Centre has brought such a contentious and divisive law to propagate their political agenda and manifesto that all the people of Assam, the entire Northeast and the rest of India are hitting the streets protesting against it," the former chief minister said. People resorted to sloganeering against the government.

