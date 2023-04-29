Congress Has Fallen Into BJP's Trap: AIUDF After Not Being Invited To Oppn Meet In Assam

The politics in Assam is simmering with discontent after the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was not invited to the meeting of like-minded Opposition parties hosted by Congress in Guwahati on Thursday. Miffed AIUDF has slammed the grand-old-party and accused it of "falling into the trap of the Bharatiya Janata Party".

Speaking to ANI, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam asserted that by not inviting his party, Congress has played into the hands of BJP as this decision will help the saffron party in future electoral battles. "The Assam Congress seems to have fallen into the BJP's trap. The Congress, on Thursday, hosted a meeting of 11 Opposition parties but did not extend an invitation to us. They should realise that if all Opposition forces do not come together, the BJP will reap the political dividends," he said.

The MLA of the Badruddin Ajmal-led party, further claimed that the grand-old-party has refused an alliance with AIUDF. Notably, both Congress and AIUDF fought the 2021 assembly elections in Assam in alliance but lost to BJP.

"The Congress the last Assembly polls in Assam in alliance with the AIUDF. But this time, they have made up their minds not to go with us. They refused an alliance with the AIUDF, "Aminul Islam said. He alleged that during the last Rajya Sabha and Presidential polls, a large number of Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates.

Congress slams AIUDF, calls it 'unreliable party'

Addressing the media on the meeting of the 11 Opposition parties in Guwahati, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said that all the parties agreed not to form an alliance with the AIUDF, a minority outfit led by Badruddin Ajmal, adding, "AIUDF is the most unreliable political party and we decided not to forge any alliance with it in future."

Notably, the Assam unit of the Congress party hosted an Opposition meeting in an attempt to put up a collective challenge against the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "A total of 11 political parties were represented at the meeting. Apart from the Congress, the other political parties were the JD(U), NCP, Raijor Dal, RJD, TMC, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), and Jatiya Dal Assam. Several issues were discussed in the meeting and few decisions were taken as well," the Assam Congress chief said after the meeting on Thursday.

"A coordination committee of the 11 political parties was formed at the meeting. It will be led by the APCC president. All the parties will come together for a mega public rally in Guwahati once Karnataka Assembly elections (on May 10) are done and dusted," he added

(With inputs from ANI)