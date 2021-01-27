'Congress Has Repeatedly Tried To Instigate Farmers': Javadekar On R-day Violence In Delhi

Commenting upon the violence in the national capital on Republic Day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the Congress party for instigating farmers and held the Opposition party accountable for the farmers' tractor rally taking a violent turn on Tuesday. Javadekar remarked that the Congress is 'desperate' after losing elections which is why the Sonia Gandhi-led party is attempting to incite violence at every possible event. The Union Minister cited similarities between the violent CAA protests and the farmers' protest and highlighted the Congress' attempts at instigating people.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Prakash Javadekar said, "Those who incited violence should be investigated. The way our tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort, India will not tolerate such an insult. I want to stress on the fact that Congress has repeatedly tried to instigate the farmers. They are the ruling party in Punjab. When such a demonstration happens on January 26 where some farmer leaders were saying that this is the 'final match,' then the Punjab government should supervise the tractors moving out of the state and apprehend habitual criminals and arrest them under preventive measures but it was not done. Rahul Gandhi was not just supporting but inciting them repeatedly."

'Congress is trying to incite violence'

"The popularity of BJP and PM Modi is increasing and it is worrying the Congress. They are thinking about what will happen to their dynasty rule which has been rejected by the people. But still, the Congress is trying to incite violence," he added.

Javadekar also lauded the Delhi Police for showing tremendous resilience and patience in handling the situation on Tuesday. "They had the weapons but they did not use. They were attacked with stones, swords and sticks but still the police were patient which has to be lauded. They also controlled the situation," he added. Moreover, Javadekar listed out the efforts of the Centre to allay the concerns of the farmers over the three contentious farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi wasn't only supporting protest but also instigating. It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to streets & agitation begins next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers: Union Min Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/VfJKPw4t78 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

He said that the government has held 10 rounds of discussions, proposed suspension of the laws for 1.5 years and even invited the farmers for a clause wise discussion. However, he highlighted that the Congress did not want the impasse between the Centre and farmers to end. Earlier in the day, while addressing a Cabinet briefing Prakash Javadekar clarified that the Centre has never said that there is 'no scope for discussion' with the farmers.

Delhi Police exposes farm leaders

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava asserted that no one involved in the violence during the farm rally will be spared. Recalling the sequence of events leading up to the tractor rally, he revealed that the farm unions had refused to heed the police's advice on rescheduling the rally. He mentioned that the unions violated several conditions such as sticking to the 12-5 pm timing, farm leaders leading their group of protesters and the maximum participation of 5000 tractors. Shrivastava stated that militant elements within the farmers delivered provocative speeches a day before the rally itself.

He also accused Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader Satnam Singh Pannu of delivering a provocative speech which led to his supporters breaking the police barricades. Moreover, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal too refused to follow the pre-decided route of the tractor rally. Similarly, the Delhi Police Commissioner disclosed that the farmers with BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait indulged in violence. On this occasion, he put on record that 394 police personnel had sustained injuries out of which some have been admitted to ICU wards.

