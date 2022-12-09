Congress Himachal Chief Pratiba Singh's Supporters Raise Slogans Ahead Of Crucial Meet

Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh raised slogans calling for her to become the next Chief Minister of the hill state ahead of a crucial meeting of Congress leaders Friday evening.

Earlier, Pratibha Singh told ANI, "We'll be holding a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the Chief Minister. There's no groupism and everybody is with us."

Singh's statement came amid reports of infighting in Congress after the party won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.



Vikramaditya Singh hopeful with High Command



Pratibha Singh and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh told Republic TV: "While the final decision will be taken by the top leadership, the opinion of the party MLAs will be listened to. The decision by the High Command will be taken by keeping all opinions, including political equations and 2024 elections, in perspective."



Meanwhile, Pratibha Singh said, "Before proceeding, let all the elected people sit with the high command and take a decision on the matter. There are senior leaders and observers in the state, like ex-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda ji, who will have a discussion with the elected MLAs and come up with a final decision."



On Thursday, after Congress won the elections, Pratibha Singh said, "People have voted for the legacy of Virbhadra Singh and they have in a way voted to pay back this debt."



And on Friday, she reiterated,"Virbhadra Singh ji's legacy could not be ignored in Himachal because it was on his name that we fought the election. We brought forward the 'Virbhadra Model' and I think this was the main reason people of the state voted for the party."



Congress' Himachal Pradesh President Pratibha Singh is the widow of Virbhadra Singh, who was a six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The veteran Congress leader died last year.

