Congress Hits Out At Bommai Govt, 'Karnataka BJP Raising Funds For Polls Via Corruption'

With the election dates yet to be announced in Karnataka the political faceoff between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress has escalated. Congress leader and General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP alleging corruption charges. He stated that the Bommai government is furthering plans of corruption by awarding tenders hastily as their tenure is going to end soon. Surjewala added that BJP is mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption.

Congress alleges corruption charges against Bommai govt ahead of polls

"This government (BJP) tenure is over and now Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet have no role to play for the next budget. Despite that their plan is being unveiled to further the object of 40% commission and looting them. Around 20,000 crore dues of contractors are pending. BJP is mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption", said the General Secretary in charge of Karnataka.

Randeep Surjewala stated that once Congress comes to power a team will be constituted to probe the matter.

The 40% commission charges against the Bommai government amplified after 'Hindu Vahini' national secretary Santosh Patil died by suicide. He had accused then-sitting minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% commission in public work. However, Shivamogga MLA denied the allegation. Under fire from Congress, Eshwarappa resigned as minister on April 15. Following this, the contractors' body had levelled bribery charges that contractors had to pay 40% commission to get public works contracts, a charge strongly denied by the government.

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.