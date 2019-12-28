Congress Holds Nationwide Protest March Against Citizenship Amendment Act

Amid nationwide rage over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress party decided to take out marches in all state capitals with the name ‘Save Constitution – Save India’ on its foundation day on Saturday, December 28, as a mark of protest against the contentious CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest was held in Chenna, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kerala and Guwahati.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over the CAA at a rally in Assam’s Guwahati, which witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in history since December 9. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

In Mumbai, the march was taken out between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum. Chowpatty. Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other state unit leaders participated in the march, which began after the flag-hoisting ceremony at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan.

Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, in which various leaders, including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, participated. The rally, which began from Martyr's column, was led by KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, besides Chidambaram hundreds of party workers, including MPs and MLAs are among those who participated.

READ | Congress Holds "Maha Rally" In Kerala Against CAA Thiruvananthapuram

READ | Cong Takes Out Flag March In Mumbai On Party's Foundation Day

‘Save Constitution- Save India’ Flag March on foundation day

On its 135th foundation day, Congress took out flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the country to mark the Foundation Day of the party. According to the press statement released by the party, it will also read the preamble of the constitution.

The party's press statement said, " In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, and flag marches across the country, the state chiefs of the party will also read the preamble of the constitution at public meetings scheduled to take place today."

It further said, "In the last few days, there have been widespread protests in colleges, universities, and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR.

READ | On Cong Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi Hails 'selfless Contribution' Of Members Through Ages

READ | Odisha: Police Books Ex-Congress MP For Instigating Party Workers To Indulge In Rioting

(with PTI inputs)