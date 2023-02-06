Congress Holds Pan-India Protests Amid Hindenburg-Adani Dispute

The Adani row has triggered protests from the Congress across India. On Monday, the grand old party staged demonstrations in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Congress workers in Jammu also staged a protest demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter. Congress workers broke barricades and staged demonstrations outside the State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) branches. In Delhi, the NSUI and Youth Congress staged protests.

#LIVE | #Congress workers break barricades in Jammu while holding a pan-India protest, seek answers from Centre on #AdaniMess.

#BREAKING | #Congress workers agitate over #Adani Mess in Jammu, seek Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

The Congress, after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is attempting to use the Adani row as a plank to build Opposition unity and secure a leading space within the Opposition. Tamil Nadu's DMK and Telangana's Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have extended their support to the Congress. But the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept away.

The Adani row also caused an uproar in Parliament on Friday. Opposition parties say they demand an investigation into the operations of the Adani Group because of how it affects SBI and LIC, both public sector lenders whose coffers are drawn from the savings of the middle class.

The opposition is arguing that the investment of the Adani Group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.

One of Congress's leaders, while protesting, said, "The statements by the finance minister are false. When Hindenburg reported that the Adani group had confiscated statements and records, he had dropped to the 40th richest position. We are exercising our right to question and know why we have been cheated. The government is trying to save their close friend, but we will stand by the people. We will continue until the committee is formed to probe."

To escalate the situation, the speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, said, "You can question, and all the ministers are ready to answer. Staging a protest and adjourning the house is not a systematic way to seek answers. All your issues will be resolved. We are ready to debate, but you are not ready to discuss but rather protest. This is inappropriate. The people did not elect you to raise slogans. Being the old party, you must not adopt these methods." Following the protest the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the whole day.

Earlier today, the Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding a discussion on the Adani groups’ crisis.