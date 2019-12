On Tuesday, the Indian National Congress (INC) held protests across the country over the recent political developments in Maharashtra. In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.