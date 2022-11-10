SHOCKER: Congress Honours 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Accused Jagdish Tytler In Its Delhi Team

In a controversial move, the India National Congress party honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler, on Thursday. He has been named on the party's Delhi team for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been made a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the MCD polls which will take place on December 4. The counting of votes will be held on December 7.

BJP lashes out at Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lashed out at Congress for honouring Tytler. He opined, "This is not new. The Gandhi family cannot do away with the accused of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. There are two reasons. The first is that these people will reveal everything if they (Congress) let them go. The second is that Congress believes that they get votes if they highlight these types of elements."

"Will I feel is they want to give a message to the force and agencies that they stand with killers," Sirsa added.

Defending the party's decision, Congress leader Romesh Sabharwal said that Tytler has been punished by the party many times but opined that that "he hasn't done anything." "He belongs to a Sikh family. He has done charity in Delhi and opened schools. Let the court give the verdict," Sabharwal added.

A senior leader of Congress, Tytler has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Along with Sajjan Kumar, he was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the inclination to press charges against him. In fact, he was even inducted as a minister after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre.