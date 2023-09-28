Congress Intensifies Blame-game Over Ujjain Rape Case, Says 'CM Must Take Accountability'

The Congress party on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Madhya Pradesh government over the recent incident of rape of a minor girl in the state, saying that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan must take accountability for the relentless rise in crimes against women under his rule.

Launching an attack on the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh government, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the state of women’s safety in the central state is shameful. “Beyond shocked at the horrific news coming from Ujjain.”

“The state of women's safety in MP is utterly shameful. What is the police doing? Why did the administration not help the girl for over two hours? When will the police arrest the culprit? The CM who calls himself 'Mama', and the MP Home Minister who has the time to comment on the clothes worn in Bollywood songs, must take accountability for the relentless rise in crimes against women under their watch,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

The political blame game over the Ujjain rape incident errupted soon after the the video clip of a 12-year-old rape victim, half-naked and bleeding, went viral on social media. Hitting out at the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be able to hear the screams of women only if they take some time off election campaigning.

"Modi Ji is travelling from place to place showing the dream of women's reservation and trying to garner applause. The reality is that a very painful incident of brutality has come to light against a 12-year-old minor from BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi too condemned the incident saying that the incident is “an assault on the soul of Bharat Mata"and held the BJP-led government of Madhya Pradesh.

“Those who committed this crime are criminals, but the BJP government in the state is also responsible for the incident as it is incapable of protecting the daughters. There is no justice, no law and order and no rights -- today, the entire country is ashamed of the condition of the daughters of Madhya Pradesh,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post of X.

Probe underway, SIT formed

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched in the matter and the search for the accused is initiated. “A case has been registered under Mahakal police station in the district against unknown people in which rape incident has come to light and it has been confirmed in a medical examination,” said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ujjain on Wednesday.

A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway in the case.

The incident came to light after a minor was found in an unconscious state in the Murlipura area under Mahakal police station limits in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Seeing her soaked in blood, locals informed the police, which reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she was raped.