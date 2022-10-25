Congress Intensifies Minority Debate, Quizzes BJP Over Acceptance Of Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday while expressing pride over the appointment of India-origin Rishi Sunak, hit out at the BJP for not accepting Sonia Gandhi in the country even after so many years.

Alvi’s comments came amid the ongoing minority debate between the saffron party and the opposition parties in regard to Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Slamming BJP for not accepting Sonia Gandhi or Prime Minister belonging to the minority community, Alvi said, “Sunak has become the Prime Minister of the UK, it’s a matter of pride. His appointment shows that the thinking of the British have changed. We need to learn from them.” Further adding, he questioned BJP, “Is BJP ready to accept Sonia Gandhi or a minority Prime Minister in the country? We will be proud if this happens. Need to change our mentality.”

Notably, soon after Rishi Sunak was chosen to take over Liz Truss, many Opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, started questioning the possibility of Indians choosing a person from the minority for the country’s top position.

The minority debate

The minority debate in the country intensified on Tuesday after the BJP hit out at the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after her tweet on Rishi Sunak and the non-acceptance of minorities in the country. While speaking on Sunak becoming UK's next PM, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti raked up the issue of minority saying, "UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA."

Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 24, 2022

Following this, BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad quizzed the former J&K Chief Minister whether she will accept a minority leader as J&K's CM. Taking to this Twitter, he said, "Saw Mahbooba Mufti’s tweet commenting on the rights of minorities in India after the election of Rishi Sunak as PM of UK. Mehbooba Mufti Ji, will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state?"

Saw Mahbooba Mufti’s tweet commenting on the rights of minorities in India after the election of Rishi Sunak as PM of UK. @MehboobaMufti Ji! Will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state? Please be frank enough to reply. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 25, 2022

Prasad further accused the opposition parties' leaders of trying to make a political brownie point on Sunak becoming UK PM. "A competent leader of Indian origin Rishi Sunak is becoming the Prime Minister of the UK. We all need to compliment him on this extraordinary success. It is tragic that some Indian politicians are unfortunately trying to make a political brownie point on this occasion," the BJP leader tweeted.

A competent leader of Indian origin Rishi Sunak is becoming the Prime Minister of UK. We all need to compliment him on this extraordinary success. It is tragic that some Indian politicians are unfortunately trying to make a political brownie point on this occasion. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 25, 2022

However, the BJP leader further in his tweet gently reminded the Opposition leader about the extraordinary Presidency of APJ Abdul Kalam and Manmohan Singh being the Prime Minister of India for 10 years. “A distinguished tribal leader Droupadi Murmu is now our President,” Prasad added.