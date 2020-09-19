Congress Issues Adornment Notice Over FB's Alleged Interference In Electoral Democracy

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy'. Earlier, the Congress' general secretary (org), KC Venugopal, had written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressing concern and asked him to overlook the issue and take necessary action. In response to this letter, the social media giant said that it is 'non-partisan', condemns hate and prejudice in all forms, and aims to ensure that its platforms continue to be a place where people can freely express themselves.

In a reply to KC Venugopal's letter, Facebook's Trust and Safety Director Neil Potts had said, "We are non-partisan and strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms."

Congress accuses Facebook of interfering in electoral democracy

In the letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Venugopal also demanded an investigation into the conduct of the social media platform and their operations following the controversy over the western media report which claims that Facebook did not apply its 'hate speech rules' on BJP leaders. He suggested setting up a high-level inquiry into Facebook India leadership team and also submit the report to Facebook Inc. within a reasonable period of time.

Venugopal also demanded to publish and make transparent all the instances of hate speech posts since 2014 that were allowed on the platform by the Facebook team. Just after the report by WSJ (Wall Street Journal) came out, Congress hinted at a Parliamentary probe in this matter. A similar issue was also highlighted where Facebooked was accused of Russian interference in US elections.

Wall Street Journal report on Facebook interference

The American newspaper, Wall Street Journal has claimed that BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh had often made communal and incendiary speeches that were posted on Facebook, clashing with the company's hate speech rules. Despite the fact that the posts allegedly violated Facebook's hate-speech rules and qualified as dangerous, it refrained from punishing the violations. The report mentioned Facebook India's top public-policy Executive Ankhi Das who has claimed that punishing violations by BJP would 'damage the company's business prospects in India'. Apart from Singh, three other BJP leaders or Hindutva groups were allegedly flagged by Facebook for hate-speech.

