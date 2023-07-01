Congress' Jitendra Patwari Gets 1-year Jail With ₹10,000 Fine In Rioting Case; Attacks BJP

In the year 2009, there was a big farmer's movement in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh under the leadership of Congress leader Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari, in which the BJP government had filed cases against him and other workers under various sections, including obstruction of government work, rioting, arson and other sections. On July 1, the court found Jitu and the rest guilty and imposed one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000, after which the court, while approving his bail, has also given him the freedom to appeal against the sentence in the higher court in the next 30 days.

After coming out from the court, Patwari said that the Congress party has always been fighting for the rights of the farmers and will fight till the last breath. ''Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of selected industrialists, they have nothing to do with the problems of common people and farmers,'' he stated.

“Both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Modi ji have been telling lies in the name of farmers. Be it the false promise of doubling the income of the farmers or the mischief of imposing three agricultural laws,” Patwari added.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari attacks BJP leadership

Further attacking the BJP leadership, Patwari said, “Whether it is the heinous act of shooting the farmers who raised their voice for their rights in Mandsaur. The Congress party and I are always with the farmers in their fight for their rights. The farmers and unemployed youth of the state have resolved to defeat Shivraj's government in the coming elections.”

“Today, the BJP government has left no stone unturned to get me punished for fighting for the rights of the farmers. This is showing the fury of their defeat in the upcoming elections,” he added.

Jitu Patwari's lawyer said, ''We will challenge this decision in the Higher Sessions Court within 30 days.''

What the case is

In 2009, during the farmer's movement, a case was registered in Rajgarh against Jitu Patwari and others for obstructing government work, arson and other sections, in which the court on July 1, 2023 found all guilty and passed the order. Jitu Patwari has been sentenced under Section 147/332/149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 3 Public Property Act, apart from Patwari, his three associates Krishna Mohan Malviya, Surendra Marmat and Ghanshyam Verma have also been found guilty.

(This article has been written by Satya Vijay Singh Khushwah.)