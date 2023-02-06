Congress' Kharge Hits Out At Centre Over Adani Row, Asserts 'Opposition United'

The Parliament proceedings were stalled on Monday as the opposition has once again raked up the Adani issue demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Congress National President and Leder of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a detailed discussion in the house and questioned the silence of the central government on the row.

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Centre over Adani row

LoP Kharge said, "We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), and we are ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address as we give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi gives a reply on this issue. Why they all are silent? If these issues are not addressed then the country's economy will be affected".

He added, "We are adamant about this issue. Govt wants this matter to not be raised, not to be discussed. They want to avoid it somehow and do not want to bring it to record. But we are uniting leaders of opposition parties every day and fighting against it".

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday. Earlier in the day, parties like- Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD & Shiv Sena held a meeting in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg & other issues.

Delhi | Opposition MPs gather in protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/WkY4gfZwer — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The Congress will launch a countrywide protest in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches today to protest against the alleged Adani scam.

The whole row erupted after the Adani group on Monday decided to call off its Rs 20,000 crore FPO citing the 'unprecedented situation and the current market volatility'. A report released by Hindenburg Research on January 24 alleged that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of Adani Group companies.