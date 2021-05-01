Congress Launches Medical Advisory Helpline ‘Hello Doctor’ For COVID-19 Patients

As India battles the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress party on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline for those suffering from the deadly infection. Announcing the initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all doctors and medical professionals to join the battle against Coronavirus and help those in need of medical advice.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "India needs to stand together and help our people. We have launched ‘Hello Doctor’ a medical advisory helpline. Please call +91 9983836838 for medical advice."

Dear Dr’s & mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on https://t.co/KbNzoy1PUa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2021

The form shared by Rahul Gandhi reads, “Congress is requesting the support of doctors to lend their expertise on call for COVID-19 patients across India. At this unprecedented health crisis, the nation needs compassion, support and hope from each of us. If you are doctor, kindly register yourself under ‘Hello Doctor’ initiative by AICC, to consult the patient.”

Congress has appealed to doctors across the country to register themselves for the helpline and provide consultation to Coronavirus patients seeking medical advice. The doctors can mention their name of their states, time slots for availability and days when they can provide their service for the cause.

India's COVID-19 situation grim

India is currently grappling with the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections resulting in immense pressure on the healthcare system and a record number of deaths. Infections in the country have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country, leading to a higher number of fatalities.

Even though the government is taking steps to curb the situation, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours. On Saturday, the country logged over 4 lakh fresh cases and over 3,500 deaths in a global record. India now has over 32 lakh active Coronavirus cases across states.