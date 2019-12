Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 5 trillion economy statement. Talking about the Indian economy, PM Modi said, "In the last 5 years, the country has strengthened itself in major ways and thus, we can strive and achieve targets such as the $5 trillion economies." PM Modi attended the 100-year celebration ceremony of India’s topmost trade association, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) on Friday.