Congress Leader Calls Rahul 'modern India's Mahatma Gandhi'; 'Wanted Him As PM In 2004'

Congress leader Amitesh Shukla on Wednesday went one step ahead and called the disqualified MP from Wayanad "Mahatma Gandhi of modern India".

Ajay Sharma
Image: PTI


Congress has always considered Rahul Gandhi as its tall leader and left no stone unturned in heaping praises for the Gandhi scion. However, the grand-old-party's leader Amitesh Shukla on Wednesday went one step ahead and called the disqualified MP from Wayanad "Mahatma Gandhi of modern India". To back his claim, Shukla drew parallels between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Rahul.

"Rahul Gandhi is the Mahatma Gandhi of modern India. I have said this with responsibility as I belong to a family of freedom fighters. Whatever I have heard from my father and uncles who had participated in the struggle for independence, about Mahatma Gandhi, I found that he (Rahul) has a lot of similarities with Mahatma Gandhi," Congress leader Amitesh Shukla said on Wednesday.

Further, Shukla claimed that the grand-old-party wanted to make Rahul the Prime Minister of India in 2004 and 2008. "Like Mahatma Gandhi could have been the country’s first Prime Minister but he did not become the PM. Rahul Ji also had an opportunity as the whole Congress party wanted him to become the Prime Minister in 2004 and 2008," he said.

The Congressman also praised the former Wayanad MP for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "In addition to this, he (Rahul) walked thousands of kilometres during Bharat Jodo Yatra whereas Mahatma Gandhi did the Dandi March back then."

"Who walked thousands of kilometres in present times? He met several people in Yatra. Also, he is speaking the truth boldly just like Mahatma Gandhi finished the British Empire with his truth and boldness. This is why I think he is the Mahatma Gandhi of modern India," Shukla said.

It is pertinent to mention that the grand-old-party is standing behind the Gandhi scion who has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Surat convicted him in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to 2-year jail. The Congress leader is out on bail. 

