Congress Condemns Violence Faced By Students In Delhi, Demands Probe Against Police

Amid the distress in the National capital, Congress has demanded a thorough probe from the government in activities carried out by Delhi Police against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. As the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of JMI ended in violence, the Delhi police on December 15, detained protesters outside the varsity gate.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ragini Nayak along with others addressed the media, answering questions related to the protests in Delhi pertaining to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the "violence" against Jamia Millia Islamia students. Backing the protest, Khera asserted it to be our constitutional right and highlighted the condition of the North-East.

"It is our constitutional right to protest. Anyone who protests in this country is called a Pakistani. See the condition of Northeast states today and now the fire has spread to Delhi. Still, the Prime Minister is not getting enough of the campaigns. We demand that the kind of violence done by the police on youth and the way police personnel resorted to lathi-charge, the matter should be investigated," said Khera.

Furthermore, Khera condemned the violence faced by students and questioned the government over the situation in the country and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to control over the same.

"Tear gas were used in the hostel rooms and library and bullets are also fired. What kind of government is this? Japan's Prime Minister had to visit India but he is unable to do so, the ministers of Bangladesh are unable to visit India. Our own Home Minister is unable to visit the Northeast state. Such is the condition of this country," said Khera.

"The Home Minister should also take the responsibility, Delhi Police comes under him and Delhi's law and order system is his responsibility," he added.

Continuing the scathing attack over the government, Ragini Nayak castigated the violence and stated that the government is trying to make universities a political arena.

Meanwhile, Ragini stated that Congress party strictly condemns the ongoing "violence on the students by the "Modi government". "Violence cannot be solved by violence. This government is trying to make universities a political arena. Suppressing the voice of students is non-democratic and non-constitutional. We believe that protests should not turn into violence but people have the right to protest. It has been reported that a boy has been shot in Jamia, reports are yet to be confirmed," said Ragini.

Detained Students Released

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

(With Inputs from ANI)