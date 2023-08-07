Sandeep Dikshit Defies Congress, Supports Centre's Delhi Ordinance Bill

Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Delhi Sandeep Dikshit took a stance contrary to his party's official position on August 6 by extending his support to the central government's Delhi ordinance bill.

Defying party lines: Potential passage in Lok Sabha

Dikshit's departure from the party line was evident as he affirmed, "It has been confirmed that this bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, as the government has a majority there." The central government's ordinance, named the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, sailed through the Lok Sabha on August 3 with a voice vote, following a dramatic walkout by members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance.

Rajya Sabha dynamics: Congress-Kejriwal rift widens

The bill now sets its sights on the Rajya Sabha, where the central government does not hold a majority. Dikshit expressed his government's ambitions, stating, "If some other parties support this bill, then it will be passed."

Dikshit did not mince words when addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal. Accusing Kejriwal of deception, Dikshit commented, "Who is the Aam Aadmi Party to attack any party? They themselves are trapped. They don't even know whether their prominent party leaders will be outside jail or in jail." The Congress leader's words underscore the underlying tensions between AAP and Congress, magnified by the bill's contentions.

Ordinance Bill's backstory: Opposition at crossroads

The ordinance in question, brought forward by the BJP-led central government in May, pertains to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi. The move has met opposition from AAP, as it challenges a Supreme Court verdict that granted the elected government in Delhi control over services. The contentious bill has ignited a fiery debate about the delicate balance of power between the central and state governments.

The Delhi CM has been rallying Opposition parties against the ordinance, seeking their united stance. The I.N.D.I.A. alliance has declared its intent to oppose the bill in Parliament, reflecting the overarching struggle for consensus amidst divergent viewpoints.

(With Inputs from ANI)