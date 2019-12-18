Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Welcomes Anti-CAA Protests, Terms Act As 'unconstitutional'

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday welcomed the countrywide protests against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Terming the Act as “unconstitutional”, he stated that it was not in the interests of the nation. Shivakumar stated that the legislation was a blot on Indian democracy. Moreover, he questioned the effectiveness of the PM appealing for calm in Assam when the internet in the state was shut down.

Read: Saamna Attacks BJP In Its Editorial; Criticises BJP On CAA, Jamia Violence And More

Shivakumar observed, “I can see that many of the BJP ruled states have said that it is difficult to implement the Bill. The Bill itself is unconstitutional. It is not in the interests of the country. The country has been born with taking all the secular outlook. Selecting a God, selecting a religion is the fundamental right of an individual. Today, I can convert to whichever religion I want. The government or a political party cannot force an individual to take a stance on what religion, what God, what practices to follow. So, what the Central government has done is not with democracy. It is a shame on Indian democracy. And the PM sending appeal on internet for peace in Assam after the entire Assam has closed down for internet. How can the message reach? Every student, every individual of the society has a right to demonstrate and protest. In democracy, we have to welcome the protest.”

Read: Alia Bhatt Shares Pic Of Constitution Of India, Shows Support For Students Protesting CAA

Protests over CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to 5 years. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. Since the passage of this legislation, there have been protests not just in the North East but also in several universities across India.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Cong Over CAA, says PM Modi, Shah's Claims Are 'crystal Clear'

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC Refuses Stay On Act; Hearing Scheduled On Jan 22