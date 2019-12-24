Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad Slams BJP-led Centre, Says 'NRC, CAA Used To Divide Nation'

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central government for poor governance. Azad said that the government is trying to use issues such as NRC and CAA to divide the country and divert attention from real issues.

Speaking to the media Azad said, "I, on behalf of AICC, pay tribute to the victims who died in the agitation against CAA. From Assam to entire India, the way BJP government treated the students, be it in Assam or in Delhi's university or in UP or Kerala or Karnataka or Bihar, we had never witnessed such behaviour of any government. We never witnessed such in our career during agitations."

'People of Northeast are united'

Speaking about the situation in Assam, he said, "In Assam, more than 24 people are injured and 5 people have lost their lives. No students provoked the firing. As far as the CAA and NRC is concerned, the atmosphere is very bad in the country and especially in Assam. NRC was designed for Assam because the State's problem is historic. The problem of Assam is different, Assam's people have been secular for thousands of years. I congratulate them for this. People of Assam eat together and are ready to die together. Even if the people of the country fight on religious grounds, the people of Northeast are united."

"NRC was for Assam. The Center and State failed to do it properly. The 19 lakh people who are out of NRC, many among them be it from any religion and especially those from the majority community are left out. If the father is there in the NRC, the mother is not there. If they are then their son is excluded in the NRC. The stitching was not complete of the patient, but Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah carried out the surgery."

Azad on PM Modi

Lastly slamming PM Modi he said, "Before the 2014 elections, Prime Minister Modi made promises to bring back black money and to give Rs 15 lakh to the people of India. PM failed to give employment, bring down inflation. However, prices of petrol, diesel, LPG have increased. He assured to give more income to the peasants but on the contrary to it, many peasants have committed suicide. In Swacch Bharat and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the money spent on advertisement is more than the money for the scheme. GDP fell to 5 per cent. During our time it was 10-11 per cent. They want to divide the country in the name of caste, creed and religion so that we cannot agitate for employment, economic condition, crimes in India."

