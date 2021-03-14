Congress Leader In Puducherry Unfurls Ally DMK's Flag At Party Meeting; Triggers Big Fight

A scuffle broke out between Congress leaders in Puducherry in the party's election committee meeting on Sunday after a leader waved ally DMK's flag. A ruckus ensued at Congress' office in Puducherry after a party leader unfurled the red and black DMK flag while former CM Narayanasamy was addressing the Congress Election Committee meeting. In a video of the incident, a Congress leader is seen unfurling the DMK flag following which a scuffle breaks out between him and other cadres, forcing Narayanaswamy to intervene. Following the scuffle, additional security was deployed outside the party's office even as ruckus continued inside.

The Congress Election Committee met in Puducherry on Sunday to finalise the names of 15 candidates to be fielded in the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. In alliance with DMK, Congress is set to contest in 15 seats while DMK will contest in 13 seats in Puducherry. In the previous elections, the DMK contested 9 and won 2 seats, while Congress contested 21 and won 15.

Congress leaders protest against party leadership

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani on Saturday levelled a sensational charge against her party after she alleged that the selection of candidates for constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls was being done in an 'explicit' manner. In a series of tweets, Jothimani alleged that seats were being given out to candidates with 'money', talking about how the true foundation of the Congress was being destroyed by 'traitors' within the TN Congress. "I am aware of the sentiments that are currently simmering in the minds of Congress volunteers. Selection on Constituency for candidates isn't done in an explicit manner. Lots going wrong. I had knocked repeatedly. Unfortunately no answer. Will the leaders not listen to the voice of justice that erupts from honest candidates?" she questioned.

Arani Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Prasad Sathyamoorthy along with his supporters protested at Bhavani over Congress' decision on seat allocation for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Congress MP, along with his supporters, raised slogans demanding seats to be allotted to those who have worked for the party and not to 'traitors' who joined the party before the polls. Congress MP Vishnu Prasad echoed ASP Jhanserane's views on money being the only criteria to be a Congress candidate and asked if only those who were rich were allotted seats.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader ASP Jhanserane lashed out at the party's state leadership for not fielding her from the Nilakottai constituency and accused TNCC president KS Alagiri of being discriminatory. The granddaughter of seven-time Congress MLA Ponnammal alleged that the TNCC president had asked her if she had money to spend for the elections and asked if money was the only criteria to be a Congress candidate. Jhanserane claimed that the party was not giving tickets to deserving candidates and was preferring rich candidates instead.

Opinion poll forecasts win for NDA

Ahead of the assembly elections in Puducherry, Renaissance Foundation, a Bangalore-based Market Research Agency specializing in Election Research, conducted an Opinion Poll in Puducherry covering all 30 assembly constituencies of the state. In its poll conducted in the last week of February, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Renaissance Foundation interviewed respondents through Scientific Random Sampling and also carried out secret Ballot Voting to ensure confidential voting for the next MLA of their constituency and a CM candidate for the state. Based on its findings, the body has predicted that the NDA alliance with AIADMK and BJP (without NR Congress) will win at least 23 seats in the state as opposed to the 3 seats which it has projected for the Congress and the DMK. In another scenario, with the NR Congress consolidating its entry in NDA, Renaissance Foundation has predicted 28 seats for the alliance, opining that it would clearly sweep the Puducherry polls.