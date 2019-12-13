The Debate
Congress Leader Abdul Khaleque: Assam Will Never Accept CAB, Will Go To SC

General News

Congress leader Abdul Khaleque while participating in a protest said that Assam will not accept CAB and they will go to the Supreme Court

Congress leader Abdul Khaleque while participating in a protest

Congress leader Abdul Khaleque while participating in a protest in Assam said that while Assam is burning, the government is sleeping. He added that Assam will never accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). "Protests are going on and they will continue...we will go to the supreme court. CAB is anti-Assam and anti-Constitutional. This is anti-Hindu philosophy too," Abdul said. 

CAB states that the  Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christian immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before 31 December 2014 will be given Indian citizenships. 

