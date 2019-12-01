The Debate
Congress Leader Krishna Tirath Reacts To Hyderabad Horror

General News

Congress leader Krishna Tirath has expressed shock over the Hyderabad horror and also called for a change in the mental framework of the citizens

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Krishna Tirath has expressed shock over the Hyderabad horror and also called for a change in the mental framework of the citizens. We should make the teenagers, girls and boys sit together and make them speak their minds in order to understand the problem and solve them, said Tirath and added that only candle march will not help but understanding is needed as to why the mental framework of the society has been disturbed leading to such heinous crimes. She also called for capital punishments within a month for the perpetrators of such crimes. 

