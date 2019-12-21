Watch: Congress Leader Meem Afzal Reacts To Anti-CAA Protests

Congress spokesperson Meem Afzal on Saturday spoke about the ongoing violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Violent protests were witnessed in Assam where four people have died; a lot of public property was damaged in West Bengal and the internet service also remained suspended. Meanwhile, in Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the cops. As some parts of the country witnessed violent anti-CAA uproar, people were seen protesting against the act peacefully, at other places particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor. Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.