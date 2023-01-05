Congress Leader Now Takes U-turn On His Statement Over UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Attire

Congress leader Husain Dalwai who made a controversial statement regarding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's attire saying that the UP CM should stop wearing saffron has now made a U-turn. Earlier, former Rajya Sabha member Dalwai took a dig a CM Yogi who is on his visit to Mumbai to attract investors to his state and said that businesses will come to UP if the UP CM stops wearing saffron.

Speaking to ANI over his earlier remark against CM Yogi, Husain Dalwai said, "The statement I said on Yogi Adityanath, I did not say anything against saffron. What I meant was that industry is a modern thing. At the time of the inauguration of Bhakra Nangal, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said ‘We will make new temples’. A new temple means new industries... I cannot speak against any colour. All the colours are found in nature. But they speak against green colour."

"When we look up in the sky and see a rainbow, there is saffron in it. I am not against any colour. I was saying that in UP or in the country if we want industries, it will come only with modern thinking. People will only invest if we all live in unity. Yogi Adityanath must think about it-- not only the dress, but the brain also needs to be modern," the Congress leader said.

'Stop wearing saffron, industries will come to UP': Congress leader

While speaking to reporters, Congress Maharashtra leader Dalwai said, "Rather than taking business from another state, I will say to Yogi Adityanath Ji that start your business in your own state and for that, rather than speaking on religious issues, rather than roaming in saffron clothes, be more modern and have modern thoughts, then the businesses will come there."

Hitting back at him, the BJP's leader Ram Kadam said, "Is Congress leader's statement not an insult to the saints who wear saffron? What has happened to the Congress party and its leaders? Why do they have an objection to the saffron colour? Saffron is not just a colour of the Hindu flag or the dress of Hindu saints, it represents sacrifice, dedication, knowledge, purity and spirituality."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Congress over its leader's 'hatred' towards CM Yogi. "This is the old practice of Congress. The Congress which divide the whole country partitioned the country on religious lines and after independence, it indulged in the appeasement of Muslims. Not only, Maharashtra Congress people always flourished on the basis of hatred for the Uttar Bharatiya and Bihari and all the state people. And that’s why they are making such a statement against Uttar Pradesh’s successful Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

"Mumbai BJP may think to file a case against the concern Congress leader for his hateful statement," the BJP leader told Republic.