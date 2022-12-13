Congress Leader Raja Pateria Arrested For His 'Be Ready To Kill PM Modi...' Remark

In a big development, Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was arrested by the Panna Police from his residence a day after he sparked controversy by making degrading remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The action was taken after an FIR was registered against the Congress leader.

Raja Pateria arrested for his derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The row erupted on Monday when Pateria while addressing a public meeting in the Panna district on Sunday stated that Modi will finish the elections and create division on the basis of religion, community, and language. "Minorities, Dalits, and Tribals are in danger. If you want to save the Indian constitution then be ready to kill Modi," he said.

He later took a u-turn on his statements and released a new video claiming that his comment was misrepresented in the video as he meant PM Modi needs to be politically defeated. He claimed of being a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, hence he will not talk about killing someone.

In his clarification, Pateria said, "A video has emerged in which it's shown that I have said 'Kill Modi'. I would like to say, I am a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and such a person cannot talk about killing someone. That video has been misrepresented. What I really said was it is necessary to defeat Modi in the political scenario in order to save the country's constitution, remove unemployment, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribals. My motive has been wrongly represented."

Following this FIR was registered against Pateria under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505(1)(C), 506, 153-b(1)(C) of the Indian Penal Code, and he was arrested on Tuesday morning. It is pertinent to mention that Congress has not released any reaction to its minister's remark.

#BREAKING | Panna police arrest former minister Raja Patria, a Congress leader who made controversial remarks about the PM Modi.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/L66wu9vsB7 — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2022

BJP Slams Raja Pateria & Congress

As the matter got escalated, the top BJP ministers have now condemned the remark and demanded stern action against the Congress and Pateria.

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the grand old party and said, "This is not the first time that Congress' bloody intentions have come to the fore. PM Modi is always on their target as The is the one establishing development on the national level. The question arises whether the Gandhi Family has sanctioned the murder of Prime Minister Modi."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress and claimed that their true face is revealed now. "PM Modi resides in the hearts of the people, he is the center of faith for the whole country. Congress people are not able to compete with him on the ground level, so a Congress leader is talking about killing Modi, this is the height of hatred. These things won't be tolerated. FIR is being registered and law will take its own course," he said.

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "What has happened to Congress? Why are they are speaking the language of a terrorist organisation? The man who resides in the heart of 130 crore people, who has devoted his entire life to the welfare of the nation, today Congress leaders are talking about killing him. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this, How low the grand old party will stoop? They know it's impossible to defeat PM Modi that's the reason they are making such remarks. The entire party should issue an apology and stern action needs to be taken against Raja Pateria. He is the Prime Minister of India."