Congress Leader Rajiv Tyagi Talks About Phase-1 Of The Jharkhand Election

In the aftermath of the Phase-1 of Jharkhand election, Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi has slammed the BJP-led government in Jharkhand for claiming to have ended the Maoists activities in the state. However, the Congress leader cited the repeated Moists attacks as the elections were nearing. Jharkhand election will be conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 16, of which the phase-1 was conducted on November 30. The Congress leader has also hit out at the central government for the alleged economic crisis and diminishing GDP.