Congress Leader Remembers Jinnah After Party Insults Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

After insulting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, Congress remembered Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the same day. Congress leader Pawan Khera, who did not post any tweet on Vajpayee on the latter's birthday anniversary on December 25, recalled Jinnah and his speech, saying, "Incidentally, today happens to be the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Pawan Khera on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee said, "Incidentally, today happens to be the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His speech of 11 August 1947 to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly did not mention the word Islam even once. The speech has forever been a subject of debate among historians and analysts. A very strange and opportunistic omission of the word Islam in this important speech, by a man who fought for a separate nation on religious lines."

Incidentally, today happens to be the birthday of #MuhammadAliJinnah. His speech of 11 August 1947 to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly did not mention the word Islam even once. The speech has forever been a subject of debate among historians and analysts. — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) December 25, 2022

Khera's remark remembering Jinnah but not Vajpayee comes after Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi insulted the former Prime Minister by saying that he worked as a "British informer" during the struggle for independence.

Congress insults Atal Bihar Vajpayee

Insulting former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's aide Gaurav Pandhi claimed that he worked as a "British informer".

Taking to Twitter, Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs."

In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan.



Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs + — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 25, 2022

Adding further, he said, "There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!"

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed Congress for insulting the former PM and said it's not a coincidence that first Pandhi insulted Vajpayee and then Khera remembered Jinnah on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

"Understand it as an experiment and not a coincidence. Gaurav Pandhi insults Vajpayee ji Pawan Khera mesmerising about Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi pretends to pay respect but no action on Gaurav Pandhi! Words are from Pandhi & Khera, but the idea is from Rahul Gandhi! Congress loves Jinnah Congress insults Vajpayee," BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.