Assam Congress Leader Ripun Bora Slams CAB, Says It Poses Question On 'security Of India'

On Wednesday, Congress party's Ripun Bora slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill saying that it poses a question on the 'security and Constitution of India'. Ripun Bora said that the Congress party will oppose the bill in the Rajya Sabha, fighting 'tooth and nail'. "The BJP government's arrogance has made them neglect the voices of people of northeast and lakhs and lakhs of people are on the roads protesting for days now. This is not a good sign for democracy."

Read: Digvijaya Singh calls out Nitish Kumar before CAB gets tabled in Rajya Sabha

Ripun Bora said that BJP's defence of 'persecution of minorities' was faulty since they were only allowing 'persecuted minorities' from some countries. According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, non-Muslim minorities, who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and moved to the country before December 31, 2014, will be accorded Indian citizenship. It, however, exempted tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura, as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, and areas covered under The Inner Line Permit system, notified under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

"Lots of Hindu people in Sri Lanka have been religiously persecuted and are taking shelter in Tamil Nadu they (BJP) are not thinking about them," said Ripun Bora. "See the clauses of the bill and how it will ruin Article 14, Article 15 and Article 25 as well as the preamble of the constitution. If 'religiously persecuted' is the deal then all should be equal," he added.

Read: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah of 'ethnic cleansing' in North East with CAB

Ripun Bora spoke about how if they allowed the Citizenship Bill to be passed in the Rajya Sabha, then countries may poach their own men and try to infiltrate India and this may pose as a threat to the country in the near future. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is all set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being passed in the Lok Sabha with a thumping majority with 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill.

Read: WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi rips Citizenship Amendment Bill to shreds amid Lok Sabha debate

North East protests

Large parts of the northeast on Tuesday simmered over protests by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha. Huge processions were taken out in different areas of Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the emotive legislation. In Tripura, agitators participating in a bandh called by the NESO set a market, where shops were owned mostly by non-tribals, on fire in Dhalai district, police said. Incidents of tyre burning and vandalisation of vehicles were reported in Meghalaya capital Shillong, as protesters lobbed Molotov cocktails at a police vehicle damaging it in Mawlai area

Read: Rajya Sabha awaits mega Citizenship Amendment Bill showdown: Here's how the numbers look