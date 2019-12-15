Congress Leader Ripun Bora Calls AGP's Decision To Move SC Over CAA 'an Eyewash'

On Sunday, Congress leader from Assam, Ripun Bora attacked the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) for approaching the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the move an 'eyewash'. The AGP, which is an ally of the BJP in the state, decided to move the apex court against the CAA despite supporting it in the Parliament.

"This is AGP's eyewash because the people of Assam have revolted in such a way that many stalwart leaders of AGP have resigned. AGP leadership is divided. Finding no alternative, they are doing this. AGP is in connivance with the BJP,"said Ripun Bora.

Ripun Bora termed this entire exercise a hoax, planned along with their ally BJP, and asked that if the AGP was really serious then why were they not pulling out of the ministries in the state? "Still they have three ministers in power. They (AGP) are enjoying the power with them (BJP). It is just an eyewash to approach the Supreme Court. But, practically AGP is in connivance with the BJP," alleged Bora.

The decision to approach the SC was taken by the Asom Gana Parishad in a meeting with party workers. The party leaders have also decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the same.

Assam CM assures citizens

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has tweeted a video message assuring the 'genuine citizens of Assam' that their rights would be protected. He also requested the people to do away with various troublemakers who were trying to 'mislead the people on CAA' by spreading disinformation. Moreover, Sonowal blamed the opposition Congress and "communal forces" for the widespread violence in the State, stating that strong action will be taken against those involved in arson and vandalism during the anti-citizenship bill protests.

