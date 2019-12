The parliament on Friday witnessed a huge uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment, speaking on the same, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said that as a national politician and leader it is Rahul Gandhi's responsibility to highlight issues like crimes against women and women safety. She also urged Gandhi to keep bringing up women's issues. In addition, Dev also slammed Union Minister Smriti Irani for approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue.