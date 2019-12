Congress leaders have condemned Pragya Thakur's statement about Nathuram Godse and demanded her immediate expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Parliament. the Congress has also accused the BJP of maintaining contradicting ideologies by propagating Gandhi ideology on Constitution Day, and also by forgiving Pragya Thakur for glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and calling him a patriot.