Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, senior leaders of Congress such as Ghulam Nabi Azad & Jairam Ramesh, as well as NCP's Majeed Memon were seen taking precautionary measures by applying sanitizer on their hands, outside Parliament. In the video, they are also seen welcoming each other with a 'Namaskar' instead of a handshake, with Ramesh narrating the story of how even Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has batted for the Indian form of greeting over the traditional hand-shake.