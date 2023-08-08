Congress Leaders Vow To Sweep Lok Sabha Polls In Haryana During Strategy Meet

Top Congress leaders on Monday discussed the party's preparedness in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections next year in the presence of senior leaders from the state.

At the meeting, leaders from Haryana expressed confidence that the party will "sweep the general elections" in the state next year and "root out" the BJP from there. It was announced after the meeting that Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan will lead a delegation of state party leaders to Nuh which witnessed communal clashes recently.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Haryana's ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda attended the meeting.

The state, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats, has been in news for last week's violent clashes in Nuh. Kharge wished that peace and harmony prevail in the state and all communities must live together.

Other leaders who were also present at the meeting included party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Deepinder Hooda, Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge Deepak Babariya.

"A meeting was held today with senior leaders of the Haryana Congress for the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The double-engine governments of the BJP have given nothing but betrayal to the 2.5 crore people of Haryana," Kharge said on Twitter.

"The Congress party is constantly raising issues related to the public in Haryana. We are alert of the welfare of every section of Haryana -- farmers, jawans, youth, farm-labourers, women, Dalits and backward classes, and small businessmen," he said.

The Congress president also said, "May harmony and peace prevail in Haryana. All communities should live together. This state should again move towards progress, every Congress leader and common worker is fighting for this." In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, a meeting was held with the leaders of Haryana Congress under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji. The Congress Party is dedicated to raising the voice of the people of Haryana and giving every citizen their rights." Later, briefing reporters, the party' AICC in-charge of state Babariya said the party leaders have resolved to defeat the BJP in Haryana in the 2024 general elections.

On the organizational appointments, Hooda said, merit will be the sole criterion. "Everyone will get whatever he or she deserves," he said.

Babariya added that every section of society including, youths and women, will get due representation in the organisation.

Responding to a media query, Babariya said the party's Haryana unit president will lead a delegation of state party leaders to Nuh. He alleged the BJP government in the state and its police had unleashed a "reign of terror on innocent people to shield the culprits". He also condemned the "illegal demolition of houses of people, rendering them homeless".

Bhupinder Hooda tweeted pictures of the meeting and said, "Attended the important meeting of Haryana Congress under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji at AICC headquarters, Delhi. On this occasion, congratulated MP Rahul Gandhi ji for the grand victory in the just struggle." The Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday after the Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction in a defamation case.