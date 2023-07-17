Congress Leadership Picks TMC, AAP Ignoring State Units' Opposition; BJP Takes Swipe

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on July 15 dialled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and convinced her to join the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru which is scheduled to take place on July 17. A day after this, party leadership publicly announced support for Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi ordinance, prompting AAP to accept the invitation to the Opposition meeting. However, this conciliatory approach from Congress comes amidst solid opposition and criticism from its state units towards AAP and TMC.

Congress Punjab and Delhi units' open criticism of AAP

The Congress units in Delhi and Punjab have been vocal in their disapproval of AAP and its leaders. Ajay Maken, former AICC general secretary, and Sandeep Dikshit, son of late Sheila Dikshit, criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, labelling him as "corrupt." Maken expressed strong opposition to supporting Kejriwal on the issue and advised against opposing the proposed legislation in Parliament. Dikshit, echoing similar sentiments, stated that AAP's claim of not being allowed to work in Delhi was merely an excuse and a reflection of their ineffectiveness. Both leaders urged the central leadership of the Congress not to extend support to AAP.

In Punjab, senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa strongly criticised AAP, asserting that they did not deserve Congress' solidarity due to their alleged campaign of witch-hunts against Congress leaders and workers in the state. Bajwa appealed to the Congress high-command to consider this aspect before deciding on extending support to AAP. He accused AAP of being the B-team of BJP and emphasised the need to not protect a "wolf in sheep's clothing".

WB Congress unit slams Mamata over violence in state

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury openly condemned Mamata Banerjee over the violence that occurred during the panchayat polls in the state, which resulted in the death of a Congress worker. Chowdhury blamed the Chief Minister for the violence and raised concerns about the alleged nexus between the ruling party, police, and the state election commission.

In conversation with Republic, Chowdhury on July 15, asserted that the Grand Old Party has to keep a strong stance against the panchayat polls violence. "Mamata Banerjee is Ruling West Bengal and I am firm on my statement, she should respond. I don't want to comment on National Congress Leaders keeping silent and agreeing to Mamta Banerjee's conditions, but this is not politics, it is terror," he said

"Congress has to keep a strong stance against violence. Agreeing to Mamata Banerjee's terms could destroy Congress in state and nationally. I am sitting in Bengal and can't say about the future of the Opposition alliance. fighting together against BJP is important, but not on the terms of your own loss," Chowdhury added.

BJP takes swipe at Congress for neglecting state unit's opposition to AAP & TMC

Taking a swipe at Congress central leadership, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that the former has "regularly compromised" the interest of its state units.

"Delhi Congress had opposed support for AAP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is standing up against Mamata Banerjee’s murderous regime in West Bengal. But in both states, the central leadership of the Congress has struck a deal with AAP and TMC, with no gain in return. Congress has regularly compromised the interests of its state units and reduced itself to a bunch of people running around Rahul Gandhi, to keep him relevant," he tweeted.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergil took a jibe at Congress by calling it a "disunited Congress". "On the issue of Delhi Service Ordinance: Punjab Congress Pratap Bajwa categorically said 'AAP doesn't deserve Congress support'. Congress leader Maken said 'Congress should not support AAP'. Today, Congress Gen Secy KC Venugopal says 'Congress not in favour of Ordinance-support AAP'. Political desperation and confusion grip Congress!" he tweeted.