Congress Links Partition Horrors Remembrance Day To UP Polls; Pans 'hypocrisy' On Pakistan

On Saturday, the Congress party linked PM Modi's announcement of observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In an official statement, the Congress party contended that the PM was invoking Pakistan and partition because he had no real achievements to showcase. It stated, "The PM has again started preparations for a partition. It seems he wants to repeat the (politics of) cremation ground and Muslim burial ground as the UP elections are approaching. When elections are not there, he loves Pakistan. When elections come, he seeks refuge in the name of Pakistan".

To buttress its point, the Sonia Gandhi-led party expressed grievance over the fact that PM Modi had written a letter conveying his greetings on March 23 which is celebrated as 'Pakistan Day'. According to Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, this was hugely problematic as the Muslim League had passed a resolution calling for the creation of a separate Pakistan during its annual session on March 22-24, 1940. He also opined that BJP had not followed up on its tough narrative with Pakistan citing the PM's visit to the neighbouring country in 2015 and the Centre's move to involve ISI in the Pathankot attack probe.

Thereafter, Congress urged the Union government to focus on issues as the fuel price hike, protests against the farm laws and the Pegasus 'snooping' row. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated, "Mr. M is the ustad of doublespeak and hypocrisy. He offers platitudes while he and the toxic ecosystem he has nurtured do everything to polarise and divide, to spread venom and hate, and to use fear and intimidation as instruments of grabbing power and derailing governance".

विभाजनकारी छल-कपट की पोल खुली – देश को नहीं बरगला सकते!



चुनाव नहीं होते तो पाकिस्तान से प्यार जताते हैं, चुनाव आते ही “बंटवारे” की शरण में चले जाते हैं।



भाजपाई इतिहास से तो प्रतिशोध ले रहे हैं, पर यह तो बताएं कि वर्तनाम को क्या दे रहे हैं?



हमारा बयान-: pic.twitter.com/lA2e94lIvt — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 14, 2021

PM Modi's key announcement

A day earlier, PM Modi dedicated the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people. Stressing that partition’s pains can never be forgotten, he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Writing on Twitter, he said, "The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment".

Raising questions on this announcement, Congress MP Manish Tewari remarked, "2 million people died and 15 million were displaced during India’s blood-stained Partition. Punjab (is) worst affected. When PM declares 14th August as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, does he want to pay homage or delegitimise India’s independence?" Reiterating that Punjab was the worst sufferer of partition, he demanded that PM Modi should declare the withdrawal of the three farm laws during his Independence Day speech to show "sensitivity" towards his home state.