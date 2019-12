BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on December 27, has accused the Congress party of adopting a contradictory stance with reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Slamming the opposition he questioned whether Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Manmohan Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could be branded “communal” for demanding citizenship to minorities from Pakistan. Talking about NPR, he said it has always been there, why didn't the opposition raised voice against NPR then?