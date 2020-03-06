Congress Madhya Pradesh MLA Levels Poaching Charge, Says 'BJP Offered Me Cabinet Post'

Amid the political turmoil unfolding in Madhya Pradesh, Congress Ujjain MLA leveled poaching charges against BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Congress MLA claimed that the BJP approached him to switch sides and offered him a desired Cabinet post. With the Congress party raising 'horse-trading' charges against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha said that they had not received any offer from the BJP to switch sides and that they are still backing the Kamal Nath government.

"Leave Congress and come to the BJP, we will give you the desired post. He called me continuously, and I am telling through the media that they approached me. You can see, BJP's black face is being exposed. The people are watching that they are strategising to fall a democratically elected government," Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar said.

Earlier on Friday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told the media that his party MLA Hardeep Singh has not resigned from the party. In addition, the Congress leader affirmed that there was 'no problem' within the Kamal Nath government. Calling out BJP's alleged attempts to disband the Kamal Nath government, Digvijaya Singh said, "It is not Operation Lotus, but Operation Moneybag. Big, big bags (of money)." "There is no problem within the (Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh) government. I came here after the chief minister asked me to," the Congress leader added.

Madhya Pradesh political turmoil

On Thursday, top sources of Republic TV had stated that some Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had reached Bengaluru and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government. Reportedly, the MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru are allegedly huddled in luxury hotels.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018.

In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly

