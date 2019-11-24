Congress Makes New Demand Of Maharashtra Governor, Continues To Accuse BJP

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to poach MLAs of his party as well as those of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. The senior Congressman also demanded that the senior-most MLA be made the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Chavan was addressing the media after meeting party MLAs who are currently lodged at Mumbai's JW Marriot Hotel.

"All Congress MLAs were brought here (JW Marriot Hotel) today. The MLAs have themselves said that they are being phone called from various places. BJP has booked rooms here and are trying to contact MLAs, but none of the MLAs will be going with them, all of them are secure. We don't need to worry as we have the majority. So, BJP is worried and wants to poach from among us," said Ashok Chavan.

Make senior-most MLA the Speaker

Ashok Chavan appealed to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to name the senior-most member of the Assembly as the pro-term Speaker. "The senior-most member of the Assembly should be made the Pro-tem Speaker as per the precedence and convention," said Chavan. He added that the consideration for the post should be regardless of partisan loyalties.

Thanks Supreme Court

"The BJP tried all sorts of technical arguments to get more time. We are thankful to the SC for the limited time given... The more time BJP gets, the more it'll try to poach MLAs from other parties," said Chavan. After listening to the arguments of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, the Supreme Court has stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order.

On new deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ashok Chavan also targetted newly appointed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar saying that Pawar has no reason to thank anyone as the government formed with BJP is a minority government. "What can be expected from a minority government? The majority has to be proved on the floor of the House." Chavan also informed that the NCP is trying to win back Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and if it fails then "there are other options".

