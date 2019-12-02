Congress Makes Personal Remark On FM, Calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'Nirbala' In Parliament

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whisked another controversy, by making a personal remark against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the winter session in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader indulged in name-calling, while lashing out at the Finance Minister while discussing the economic state of the country. Instead of holding a discussion over the issue, Chowdhury, instead resorted to attacking Nirmala Sitharaman herself.

In the Parliament on Monday, Chowdhury said, "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are on a Ministerial position, but don't know if you can take the steps you want."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a spirited defence of her handling of the economy, comparing macroeconomic indicators with past Congress rules and said the growth may have slowed down but the economy will never slip into recession.

'Infiltrator' remark

The statement against the Finance Minister comes a day after the Congress MP from West Bengal's Berhampore called the Prime Minister and Home Minister 'infiltrators.' Objecting the Citizenship Amendment Bill push by the BJP government, the Congress leader asserted that India is a country for everybody, including--Hindus and Muslims.Adhir Ranjan said, "India is for everybody. It's for Hindus and Muslims. But they want to show that we will let Hindus live and not Muslims, is India somebody's estate? Everybody has an equal right. (Home Minister) Amit Shah ji, (PM) Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants."

Irked over the remark, the BJP demanded an apology from Chowdhury for making the comments against the PM Modi and Amit Shah. GVL Narasimha Rao while speaking to news agency ANI said, "The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdury about honourable Prime Minister and honourable Home Minister and calling them illegal immigrants is the height of his stupidity."

In the Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in retaliation called the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a 'ghuspethia' (infiltrator.) The Union Minister said, "I condemn his (Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) statement. President of Congress party ghuspethia hai. If Congress has any sense he should apologise. Otherwise, I will demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise on his behalf." "They are calling out leader Sonia Gandhi ghuspethia. What are you people (BJP) doing? If my leader is an infiltrator, so is yours," Chowdhury said in the Parliament.

