Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge backs Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy dead in India' remark

The Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, addressed the media after a ruckus erupted in Parliament, leading to the adjournment of the ongoing session of the second phase of the annual budget today, March 13, and backed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against the BJP in London.

The session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 pm as the second phase of the annual budget session commenced with a tussle between the ruling BJP and the opposition over the Congress leader’s statement in the UK. The BJP MPs sought an apology from Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London.

Backing up the statement of Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said, "There is no place for democracy under PM Modi's rule. There is no rule of law, and they are misusing central agencies. They talk about the country's patriotism and respect. I asked them four questions. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy."

Union minister Giriraj Singh countered the charges of the Congress and demanded a sedition case be registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his London speech. He added, "When you disrespect the prime minister on foreign soil, you disrespect the country. Rahul Gandhi ji is a liar. He speaks for hours in the Lok Sabha and lies about how he is not given the opportunity to voice his opinion. He should be charged for speaking the language of the Tukre Tukre Gang."

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP earlier in March, saying, "Indian democracy is under brutal attack," at an event of the Journalists’ Association in London. He further questioned the integrity and freedom of the Indian judiciary, the central agencies’ and the media.